Longview, TX

Applebee’s

Prep Cook/GU

Full-time or part-time

$7.98-$11.43 Hourly. Experience as a cook, line cook, prep cook highly desirable.

Must be able to lift up to 40 pounds and exert well-paced mobility for up to 6 hours.

Prep cook at Applebeee’s completes all assigned prep work and sets up cook’s station. Maintains product presentation, product quality and cook time standards. Prepares all menu items according to Applebee’s recipes, plate presentations and specifications.