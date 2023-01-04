AppleOne

Longview, TX

Remote Inpatient Coder

Responsibilities include:

* Reviews medical records to identify diagnoses, CPT procedures and PCS procedures relative to the patient’s encounter.

* Selects the principal diagnosis and principal procedure, along with other diagnoses and procedures using UHDDS definition.

* Ensures appropriate DRG assignment.

Special Certifications required/requested:

* AHIMA or AAPC coding credential required. Any of the following preferred * RHIT, RHIA, CCS

Schedule: Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:30PM (Sometimes weekends are involved)

Salary: $65.00 Per Hour