AppleOne
Longview, TX
Remote Inpatient Coder
Responsibilities include:
* Reviews medical records to identify diagnoses, CPT procedures and PCS procedures relative to the patient’s encounter.
* Selects the principal diagnosis and principal procedure, along with other diagnoses and procedures using UHDDS definition.
* Ensures appropriate DRG assignment.
Special Certifications required/requested:
* AHIMA or AAPC coding credential required. Any of the following preferred * RHIT, RHIA, CCS
Schedule: Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:30PM (Sometimes weekends are involved)
Salary: $65.00 Per Hour