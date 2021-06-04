JOB ALERT: Arabella of Longview-Civitas Senior Living Community is hiring a housekeeper

Longview, TX
Arabella of Longview-Civitas Senior Living Community
Housekeeper
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, PTO
Referral bonuses, Tuition remimbursement

If you excel at working tirelessly to improve the lives of others while also providing amazing customer service, then you’ll want to join us as a Housekeeper! Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, Dusting, Cleaning windows, blinds, Cleaning and assisting with setting dining room, Cleaning sinks, showers, toilets, Cleaning carpets, Following task sheet and completing all duties as assigned

