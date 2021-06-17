JOB ALERT: Aramark in Kilgore needs a groundskeeper for Kilgore College

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kilgore, TX
Aramark
Groundskeeper at Kilgore College
Full-time
$22,000-$35,000
Medical, 401K, Vacation, PTO

Previous experience in groundskeeping preferred, Requires frequent lifting, moving, carrying, over 50 LBS.

The Groundskeeper is responsible for maintaining and improving site grounds. Assigned work such as mowing, trimming, leaf removal, de-icing, etc. may fluctuate by season Essential functions and responsibilities of the position may vary by Aramark location based on client requirements and business needs.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51