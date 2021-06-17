JOB ALERT: Aramark in Kilgore needs a groundskeeper for Kilgore College

Kilgore, TX
Aramark
Groundskeeper at Kilgore College
Full-time
$22,000-$35,000
Medical, 401K, Vacation, PTO
Previous experience in groundskeeping preferred, Requires frequent lifting, moving, carrying, over 50 LBS.
The Groundskeeper is responsible for maintaining and improving site grounds. Assigned work such as mowing, trimming, leaf removal, de-icing, etc. may fluctuate by season Essential functions and responsibilities of the position may vary by Aramark location based on client requirements and business needs.