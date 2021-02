Longview, TX

Aramark

Sous Chef at a care home

Full-time

Hourly

Two to three year’s experience as a Sous Chef/Chef de Cuisine or related culinary position is ideal, preferably with a culinary degree.

The candidate must be able to coordinate, plan, and supervise the production, preparation and presentation of food while providing a safe, sanitary work environment which conforms to all standards and regulations. The job will also include scheduling, training, development, and problem resolution.