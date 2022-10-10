Ardent Health Services
Jacksonville, TX
Medical Lab Tech
Responsible for:
– Collect specimens, perform tests and maintain proper documentation
– Assist Lab Manager in maintaining compliance with hospital and regulatory entities by keeping documentation up-to-date and review Quality Control on all tests performed
Education:
* MT: BS in Medical Laboratory Science or BS in related science, with approved clinical laboratory training
* MLT: AS degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, with approved clinical laboratory training
Experience:
* One year experience preferred
* Strong verbal and written communication skills
* Active listening skills
* Good problem solving skills
* A personal demeanor that exemplifies courtesy and empathy
* Basic personal computer skills and comfort with Microsoft Windows operating system; database and word processing skills required
* Strong time management skills
* Ability to think strategically and act tactically
* Ability to handle multiple tasks at the same time
* Ability to embrace the client relationship to guide decisions and actions
* Demonstrates good team work
Certification and Licensure:
* Registered with recognized Laboratory organization such as ASCP or AMT