Ardent Health Services

Jacksonville, TX

Medical Lab Tech

Responsible for:

– Collect specimens, perform tests and maintain proper documentation

– Assist Lab Manager in maintaining compliance with hospital and regulatory entities by keeping documentation up-to-date and review Quality Control on all tests performed

Education:

* MT: BS in Medical Laboratory Science or BS in related science, with approved clinical laboratory training

* MLT: AS degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, with approved clinical laboratory training

Experience:

* One year experience preferred

* Strong verbal and written communication skills

* Active listening skills

* Good problem solving skills

* A personal demeanor that exemplifies courtesy and empathy

* Basic personal computer skills and comfort with Microsoft Windows operating system; database and word processing skills required

* Strong time management skills

* Ability to think strategically and act tactically

* Ability to handle multiple tasks at the same time

* Ability to embrace the client relationship to guide decisions and actions

* Demonstrates good team work

Certification and Licensure:

* Registered with recognized Laboratory organization such as ASCP or AMT