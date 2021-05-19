JOB ALERT: Ardent Health Services in Quitman needs a program director

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quitman, TX
Ardent Health Services
Program Director
Full-time

Must be eligible for licensure in Texas, board certified or board eligible

At least 3 years’ documented educational or administrative experience

This position is located at UT Health Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX. Founded in 2016, the rural track family medicine residency seeks to become the best rural family medicine residency program in Texas. With two residents per program year, this comprehensive program increases access to quality healthcare in rural northeast Texas while providing collaborative, multi-disciplinary care and access to cutting-edge technologies.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51