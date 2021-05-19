JOB ALERT: Ardent Health Services in Quitman needs a program director

Quitman, TX
Ardent Health Services
Program Director
Full-time
Must be eligible for licensure in Texas, board certified or board eligible
At least 3 years’ documented educational or administrative experience
This position is located at UT Health Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX. Founded in 2016, the rural track family medicine residency seeks to become the best rural family medicine residency program in Texas. With two residents per program year, this comprehensive program increases access to quality healthcare in rural northeast Texas while providing collaborative, multi-disciplinary care and access to cutting-edge technologies.