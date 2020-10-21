JOB ALERT: Arnold Transportation needs class-A regional drivers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Arnold Transportation has openings for regional drivers.

The average pay is $1,050 a week with an traveling average of 2,200 miles per week.

Health benefits include:

  • medical
  • vision
  • dental
  • life insurance

The job requires hauling commodities like:

  • beverage containers from bottlers
  • retail merchandise
  • paper stock

In addition to benefits, you will also be able to collect “Mileage Plus” compensation. \

Opportunities for advancement include tours, dedicated and hourly.

You can apply for the job here.

