JOB ALERT: Arnold Transportation needs class-A regional drivers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Arnold Transportation has openings for regional drivers.
The average pay is $1,050 a week with an traveling average of 2,200 miles per week.
Health benefits include:
- medical
- vision
- dental
- life insurance
The job requires hauling commodities like:
- beverage containers from bottlers
- retail merchandise
- paper stock
In addition to benefits, you will also be able to collect “Mileage Plus” compensation. \
Opportunities for advancement include tours, dedicated and hourly.
You can apply for the job here.