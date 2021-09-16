JOB ALERT: Arpco Valves & Controls in Kilgore needs a shop technician

Kilgore, TX

Arpco Valves & Controls

Shop Technician

Full-time

$15-$20/hr

Medical, dental vision, life, 401K

1+ year of oilfield, construction or warehouse experience, Clean background, drug/alcohol testing and driving record

CPR Certification – a plus, PEC/Safeland/H2S Training – a plus, Be available to work overtime if, and when necessary, including weekends and holidays

Develop a basic understanding of Arpco’s equipment and how it works, Conduct basic maintenance and inspections on emergency shut down systems and valves, Be accountable for paperwork including, but not limited to, Service tickets and Expenditures, General shop duties: Maintain shop, keep workspace clean, 5S