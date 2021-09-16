JOB ALERT: Arpco Valves & Controls in Kilgore needs a shop technician

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kilgore, TX
Arpco Valves & Controls
Shop Technician
Full-time
$15-$20/hr
Medical, dental vision, life, 401K

1+ year of oilfield, construction or warehouse experience, Clean background, drug/alcohol testing and driving record

CPR Certification – a plus, PEC/Safeland/H2S Training – a plus, Be available to work overtime if, and when necessary, including weekends and holidays

Develop a basic understanding of Arpco’s equipment and how it works, Conduct basic maintenance and inspections on emergency shut down systems and valves, Be accountable for paperwork including, but not limited to, Service tickets and Expenditures,  General shop duties: Maintain shop, keep workspace clean, 5S

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51