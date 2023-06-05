ASCO Equipment

Tyler, TX

Rental Sakes Representative

Extensive Benefits unparalleled in our industry:

100% Paid Health Insurance

401K + Profit Sharing

ASCO Children’s Education Program-Education Assistance Award to aid the children of ASCO employees in their pursuit of higher education.

Paid Holidays + More!

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Proven sales ability and excellent customer relationship skills.

Ability to write and speak effectively to individuals and groups.

Strong planning, problem-solving and negotiation and organizational skills.

Knowledge of construction or heavy equipment preferred.

Solid computer skills and knowledge of general business software and G-suite platform.

Valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establish new business opportunities through sales calls within branch territory.

Manage pre-planning, post call notes and follow-up actions using CRM tool.

Educate customers on equipment through product presentations/demos.

Provide problem resolution, and follow-through to address customer’s needs.