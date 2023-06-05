ASCO Equipment
Tyler, TX
Rental Sakes Representative
Extensive Benefits unparalleled in our industry:
100% Paid Health Insurance
401K + Profit Sharing
ASCO Children’s Education Program-Education Assistance Award to aid the children of ASCO employees in their pursuit of higher education.
Paid Holidays + More!
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
Proven sales ability and excellent customer relationship skills.
Ability to write and speak effectively to individuals and groups.
Strong planning, problem-solving and negotiation and organizational skills.
Knowledge of construction or heavy equipment preferred.
Solid computer skills and knowledge of general business software and G-suite platform.
Valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Establish new business opportunities through sales calls within branch territory.
Manage pre-planning, post call notes and follow-up actions using CRM tool.
Educate customers on equipment through product presentations/demos.
Provide problem resolution, and follow-through to address customer’s needs.