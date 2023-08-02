Ashley Homestore

Tyler

Store Designer

Great Benefits Including: Generous Paid Time Off (PTO); Opportunity for advancement; Medical, Dental, Vision, & Retirement Benefits; 401k Plan; Employee Purchase Discounts of 30% or more; Potential Bonus Opportunity.

Key Job Responsibilities: Ensure all merchandise is on the sales floor and displayed according to the corporate merchandising plan. Manage and train the following operational duties: accessory receiving, informational POP tagging and promotional POP execution, placement of price tags and spot light placement. Ensure all merchandise is priced correctly when displayed, making all changes to price in a timely manner when necessary. Ensure store warehouse is organized according to plan and kept clear of clutter. Hire, develop and manage Floor Support.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: High School/GED. Bachelor’s degree in interior design/business preferred. 3 years experience in retail home furnishings or interior design. Project Management. Communication Proficiency. Ethical Conduct. Time Management. Attendance and Punctuality.