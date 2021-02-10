JOB ALERT: Asset Living in Tyler needs a community manager

Tyler, TX
Asset Living
Community Manager
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, life, accident and disability insurance
401K and PTO

HS Diploma or Equivalent. BA preferred or 4 yrs’ exp. in student housing industry; or 1-2 yrs related experience/training/education. Certified Apartment Manager (CAM) or Accredited Resident Manager (ARM) preferred.

As a Community Manager you will manage all phases of the operations, including personnel, leasing, maintenance, financial, administration & risk management. As an onsite leader you will supervise all aspects of the property and staff to ensure compliance with Asset’s policies and procedures, safety and fair housing guidelines and liability concerns.

