JOB ALERT: Assistant Deli Manager needed at Brookshire Grocery Company

BROOKSHIRE GROCERY COMPANY
TYLER, TX
ASSISTANT CATEGORY MANAGER-DELI
Associates Degree
 2 or more years experience
American Cheese Society Certification Preferred
Assists with buying and managing day-to-day flow of assigned category. Responsible for developing business while maintaining and building relationships with the supplier community and retail teams. Performs ongoing market analysis of competitive landscape, commodity trends, changes, and best practices. Supports category manager(s) to manage all aspects of assigned category including but not limited to sales, merchandising, product resets, item development, pricing, cost, sourcing, quality, marketing, and overall profitability. The position will work with stores to develop new products and recipes.
