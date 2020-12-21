JOB ALERT: Assistant Deli Manager needed at Brookshire Grocery Company

|BROOKSHIRE GROCERY COMPANY
|TYLER, TX
|ASSISTANT CATEGORY MANAGER-DELI
|Associates Degree
|2 or more years experience
|American Cheese Society Certification Preferred
|Assists with buying and managing day-to-day flow of assigned category. Responsible for developing business while maintaining and building relationships with the supplier community and retail teams. Performs ongoing market analysis of competitive landscape, commodity trends, changes, and best practices. Supports category manager(s) to manage all aspects of assigned category including but not limited to sales, merchandising, product resets, item development, pricing, cost, sourcing, quality, marketing, and overall profitability. The position will work with stores to develop new products and recipes.
