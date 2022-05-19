Henderson, TX
AssistCare
RN/PRN Care Manager
Responsibilities
– To provide quality, comprehensive nursing care in the Patient’s home as prescribed by the physician in the plan of care.
– Responsible for collaborating with the interdisciplinary team to develop the plan of care for the Patient.
– Manage nursing treatments and activities to meet the needs of each individual patient.
– Responsible for evaluating utilization of patient services and patient progress. Review evaluation with the care team, patient, family members, physician, and case manager as needed.
– Performs PRN visits, and available on call as required (about every 3-4 weeks).
Requirements
– Current Nursing License in the state of Texas
– Minimum of one year of experience as a registered nurse.
– Previous experience in Home Health preferred. Kinnser/Wellsky experience is a plus.
– Ability to speak, read, and write English.
– Must have and maintain a valid Texas driver’s license and proof of current auto liability insurance.
– Must maintain current certificate of basic life support (CPR)
Benefits
– Major Medical, Dental, and Vision
– Multiple Major Medical Plans to choose from AND Spousal Insurance
IRA Plan
– 6 Major Holidays Paid Off
– Extra Holiday and Weekend Pay
– Pay Per Visit
– Mileage Reimbursement
– 24/7 Help from seasoned staff
– Paid Training
– Family-like atmosphere
– Hiring Immediately
Base pay range: $56,0000-$95,0000