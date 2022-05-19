Henderson, TX

AssistCare

RN/PRN Care Manager

Responsibilities

– To provide quality, comprehensive nursing care in the Patient’s home as prescribed by the physician in the plan of care.

– Responsible for collaborating with the interdisciplinary team to develop the plan of care for the Patient.

– Manage nursing treatments and activities to meet the needs of each individual patient.

– Responsible for evaluating utilization of patient services and patient progress. Review evaluation with the care team, patient, family members, physician, and case manager as needed.

– Performs PRN visits, and available on call as required (about every 3-4 weeks).

Requirements

– Current Nursing License in the state of Texas

– Minimum of one year of experience as a registered nurse.

– Previous experience in Home Health preferred. Kinnser/Wellsky experience is a plus.

– Ability to speak, read, and write English.

– Must have and maintain a valid Texas driver’s license and proof of current auto liability insurance.

– Must maintain current certificate of basic life support (CPR)

Benefits

– Major Medical, Dental, and Vision

– Multiple Major Medical Plans to choose from AND Spousal Insurance

IRA Plan

– 6 Major Holidays Paid Off

– Extra Holiday and Weekend Pay

– Pay Per Visit

– Mileage Reimbursement

– 24/7 Help from seasoned staff

– Paid Training

– Family-like atmosphere

– Hiring Immediately

Base pay range: $56,0000-$95,0000