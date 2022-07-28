Assurance IQ

Henderson, Texas

Licensed Medicare Sales Agent

Job Requirements:

– A current resume

– 1+ years of phone sales experience

– High school diploma or the equivalent is required

– Life, Accident, & Health resident insurance license and required registration

– A release from your current upline, employer, FMO, call center employer, 1099, etc., prior to your start date

– The ability to commit to a 40-hour work week within our hours of operation of 8 AM to 8PM EST. An 8-hour shift within that timeframe will be assigned to you during training. Overtime is available.

– High speed Internet that meets a minimum download of 30mbps and a minimum upload 10mbps

– Strong computer navigation skills with the ability to troubleshoot minor technical issues as they arise

– This position requires strong computer skills. You must have an efficient ability to navigate multiple screens, gathering and relaying information while speaking with individuals over the phone. In addition, while this is not a technical position, technical issues can arise and the ability to overcome them with the support of our IT team is necessary to be successful in this role.

Skills and Abilities Needed:

– A sales minded aptitude. You consider yourself a salesperson and understand needs analysis and moving toward a closing action to be successful.

– Strong interpersonal skills to build rapport with Medicare eligible individuals and assist them in selecting the appropriate Medicare health insurance plan by presenting our world class suite of insurance products.

– Be highly self-motivated and self-disciplined with the ability to work effectively in a sales environment and meet monthly sales goals based on applications submitted, conversion, hours, AVG handle time.

– Organizational skills and effective time management to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adhere to a consistent work schedule.

– Analytical skills to understand key performance metrics.

– Abide by the procedures, rules and requirements of Assurance, regulatory bodies, and states.

– Ability to receive coaching from your sales manager and execute necessary recommendations.

Benefits:

– Competitively based hourly rate plus commission, with opportunities to earn performance-based bonuses

– A generous benefit package including medical, dental and vision as well as employee assistance

– Paid time off including company holidays (10 paid holidays per year)

– Eligibility to participate in company-sponsored retirement savings plans (401k)

– Company provided computer equipment

– The ability to work from the comfort of your home office

– A reasonable earning expectation is $75-77k a year + benefits.

– The hourly rate for this position is $17 with eligibility for a monthly sales bonus + benefits.