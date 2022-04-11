Lindale, TX

AtHome Healthcare

Supervising Physical Therapist (Pediatrics)

Responsibilities

– Supervise, monitor, evaluate and provide direction to direct reports

– Performs a complete evaluation of client’s home environment; makes recommendations for changes in accordance with the client’s needs.

– Performs specialized therapy skills and professional assessments; directs patient care as prescribed by the patient’s physician, plan of care, and within the State of Texas’ scope of practice for Physical Therapist.

– Performs evaluation of client at each visit; reviews records and reports; immediately notifies physician of any change in client’s condition, response to therapy, and relevant recommendations for changes in patient’s plan of care. Provides training and demonstration to client and family members on physical therapy uses and devices applicable to the client’s total physical therapy program.

– Monitors and evaluates services performed by Physical Therapy Assistant; ensures client care is rendered safely and in compliance with plan of care prescribed by the physician.

– Demonstrates current knowledge and adherence of state and federal regulations and intermediary guidelines for home health care.

– Demonstrates thorough understanding and adherence to continuous quality improvement objectives, safety, environmental, and infection control standards.

– Effectively manages an assigned caseload of patients; effectively maintains current knowledge of assigned patient’s conditions, needs, and responses to treatment necessary to provide highest quality of care to client regularly.

– Regularly travels to patient homes and outreach Participates in or communicates to case conferences with interdisciplinary team members to evaluate and discuss patient diagnoses, treatment plans, progress, goals, scheduling, problems, and interventions as required. Accurately and timely completes all documentation relevant to patient in patient file

– Accurately, completely and timely document all physical therapy visits and assessment on the day services were performed and on appropriate agency clinical forms.

– Participates in case conferences, staff meetings, and in-service education and training as required

Qualifications

– Comprehensive field of knowledge attained through graduation from an accredited physical therapy curriculum, approved by the American Physical Therapy Association of the Committee on Allied Health Education and Accreditation of the American Medical Association or the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association and the American Physical Therapy Association.

– Must have and maintain current valid license as a Physical Therapist in the State of Texas.

– Must submit to annual TB screening.

– Must have current CPR

– Computer software skills necessary to produce accurate documents and materials required. Working knowledge of MS Office preferred.

Benefits

– Dental

– Life insurance

– Medical

– Vision

*$15,000 sign on bonus!