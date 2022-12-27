At Home Healthcare

Lindale, TX

Attendant Caregiver -sitter -pediatric

Job Type: Part Time

Overview:

To provide services planned to maintain, strengthen, and safeguard the client in his/her own home environment. Provides care in accordance with the specified plan of care for client.

Responsibilities:

Assists client in the activities of daily living including personal hygiene requirements in accordance with specific assignments provided by supervisor.

Supervises client during activities to enable client to function safely.

Maintain compliance with all At Home Health policies, procedures and guidelines as stated now or as amended.

Maintain compliance with all state and federal laws and regulatory requirements. Immediately reports to supervisor all significant changes in client’s environment, behaviors, and circumstances

Responsible for monitoring client environment and identifying any potential safety hazards; takes appropriate actions to eliminate hazard or report potential hazard to supervisor.