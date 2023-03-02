Athens Emergency Care Center

Athens, TX

Registered Nurse

The brand new Emergency Care Center in Athens will be opening in the near future! Come be part of this exciting new facility and help to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ in beautiful Athens, Texas. We are looking for experienced trauma ER nurses to care for their community! We have sign-on bonuses, great benefits and competitive rates!

The Emergency Care Center RN provides professional nursing care for the comfort and well-being of patients. Prepares equipment and assists physician during examinations and treatments. Administers prescribed medications, changes dressings, cleans wounds, and monitors patient vital signs. Observes and maintains records on patient care, condition, reaction, and progress.

Requirements:

TX RN license

Associate degree in Nursing required, BSN preferred.

BCLS- American Heart Association

ALS- American Heart Association

1 year of Emergency Care experience at a Trauma Level 1 or 2 facility