ATS

Longview, TX

Maintenance Technician

Performs entry to mid-level break-fix & preventative maintenance. This includes but not limited to adjusting functional parts of devices and control instruments to sustain and improve operations; repairing or replacing defective parts; reconditioning or repairing machine tools.

Identifies needed parts, supplies, and repair items.

Provides support and back up for other members of department as needed by leadership.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, & Behaviors Required:

High School Graduate or equivalent (GED).

Associate degree with a Technical focus or 18 months of related experience in general industry or successful completion of the ATS Technician Progression Program.

Understanding of basic electrical and mechanical systems. Can perform repairs.

Updates records and reviews CMMS history.

Performs basic troubleshooting of control systems circuitry.

Completes technical self-study programs for career development.