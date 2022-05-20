Longview, TX

AT&T

Retail Sales Consultant (East Store)

Skills

– An understanding of technology

– The ability to problem solve on the spot

– Strong customer service skills

– A willingness to learn

– Creative thinking

– Resourcefulness

*Sharing your knowledge with our growing customer base comes with many rewards. Start with the paycheck – base plus commission. Our Part-Time Retail Sales Consultants working 20-24 hours per week earn an average of $30,725 per year in total compensation.

*Our Retail Careers come with awesome perks and may include additional starting pay if you are bilingual.

You’ll also gain an amazing benefits package, including:

• Virtual or in-person employee orientation & ongoing paid training

• Exciting career paths

• Supportive team environment

• Employer-provided mobile device

• Medical/dental coverage

• 401(k) plan

• Tuition reimbursement

• Paid time off