Aveanna Healthcare

Gilmer

Private Duty Nurse/LVN

Aveanna’s Private Duty nurses assist adult patients with transitioning home from the hospital and provide the continuous care they need so they can remain at home with their loved ones.

Schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday (every other Saturday is ok). Qualification: Must have and maintain an active, unencumbered license (RN/LPN/LVN).

Benefits: Health, dental, vision and company-paid life insurance. Paid Time Off available. Weekly and/or daily pay. Overtime opportunities. Electronic documentation-a tablet in every home! Tuition reimbursement (conditions apply). Company-sponsored continuing education credits.

401(k) savings plan with employer matching.

Employee stock purchase plan with employee discount.