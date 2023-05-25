Axis Energy Services

Longview

Accounting Administrative Assistant

Responsibilities include but are not limited to, setting up vendors, working with per diem requests, processing credit applications, checking credit references, answering incoming phone calls, and working with credit card processing. This role will be familiar with oil field services concepts, practices and procedures.

Qualifications: Minimum High School Degree or equivalent; higher level education or administrative certifications a plus.

Advanced computer skills including proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office suite and database management systems.

Minimum three (3) years demonstrated experience of multi-tasking office administrative responsibilities, including data collection, analysis, ability to evaluate company documents and materials of various sources and able to organize and communicate to appropriate personnel.

The Accounting Administrative Assistant position will provide advanced support handling a wide variety of administrative functions at the corporate office – supporting the accounting department through a variety of tasks. This role may handle special projects from management as assigned and will work under limited supervision.