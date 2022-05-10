Hawkins, TX

Barnyard Kids Learning Center

Early Childhood Teacher

Responsibilities

– Confidentiality of family information is needed for a trusting trio-Parent/Teacher/Student relationship

– Prepare integrated monthly lesson plans and student portfolios that cover essential developmental milestones

– Document Child Development, Progress

– Conduct Parent/Teacher Conferences

– Classroom Management

– Join in family-style mealtimes

– Maintain accurate attendance records

– Guide and promote good hygiene practices, toileting efforts, and change diapers

– Collaborate with Team Members to achieve individual, group, and organizational goals

Schedule

Full-time Head Teachers are scheduled Monday-Friday

Full-time Aides are scheduled Monday-Friday

Part-Time Aides are scheduled consistently, but hours and days will vary.

Experience

Teaching 1 year

Childcare: 1 year

Childcare: < 1 year on a case-by-case basis

*Applicants must have a high school diploma (homeschool or public school), become certified in CPR & First Aid, and pass a required background check.

*Familiarization with the accrediting body (NECPA) and the Texas Minimum Standards (chapter-746-centers (1).pdf) are foundational to remaining in compliance with Texas Health and Human Services.