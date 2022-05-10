Hawkins, TX
Barnyard Kids Learning Center
Early Childhood Teacher
Responsibilities
– Confidentiality of family information is needed for a trusting trio-Parent/Teacher/Student relationship
– Prepare integrated monthly lesson plans and student portfolios that cover essential developmental milestones
– Document Child Development, Progress
– Conduct Parent/Teacher Conferences
– Classroom Management
– Join in family-style mealtimes
– Maintain accurate attendance records
– Guide and promote good hygiene practices, toileting efforts, and change diapers
– Collaborate with Team Members to achieve individual, group, and organizational goals
Schedule
Full-time Head Teachers are scheduled Monday-Friday
Full-time Aides are scheduled Monday-Friday
Part-Time Aides are scheduled consistently, but hours and days will vary.
Experience
Teaching 1 year
Childcare: 1 year
Childcare: < 1 year on a case-by-case basis
*Applicants must have a high school diploma (homeschool or public school), become certified in CPR & First Aid, and pass a required background check.
*Familiarization with the accrediting body (NECPA) and the Texas Minimum Standards (chapter-746-centers (1).pdf) are foundational to remaining in compliance with Texas Health and Human Services.