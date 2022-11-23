Beech Valley Solutions
Longview, TX
Remote Tax Manager
If you have experience in any of the following areas in public accounting and would like to work for yourself one day, then we’d love to speak with you!
- Individual / Small Business tax compliance
- Large corporate tax compliance and tax planning
- Tax provisions
- Tax research (federal, SALT, etc.)
- M&A Taxes and Tax diligence
- International Taxes
Requirements:
- 8+ Years of Public Accounting Experience
- CPA or EA required
- Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Resident of the United States
- Eligible to work in the United States
- Preferred software experience
- ProSystem, Drake, UltraTax, Axcess, * CorpTax, OneSource, GoSystems, or Lacerte
Why work with us?
- Career growth: make an impression as a top advisor at sought-after companies.
- Compensation: CPAs who work as consultants can make double regular salaries and choose their own working hours.
- Flexibility: The seasonal nature of this work helps professionals spend more time with family, traveling the world, or starting their own businesses.