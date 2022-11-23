Beech Valley Solutions

Longview, TX

Remote Tax Manager

If you have experience in any of the following areas in public accounting and would like to work for yourself one day, then we’d love to speak with you!

Individual / Small Business tax compliance

Large corporate tax compliance and tax planning

Tax provisions

Tax research (federal, SALT, etc.)

M&A Taxes and Tax diligence

International Taxes

Requirements:

8+ Years of Public Accounting Experience

CPA or EA required

Bachelor’s degree or higher

Resident of the United States

Eligible to work in the United States

Preferred software experience

ProSystem, Drake, UltraTax, Axcess, * CorpTax, OneSource, GoSystems, or Lacerte

Why work with us?