JOB ALERT: BEM in Kilgore looking for a General Manager

Kilgore, TX

BEM, L.C.

General Manager

Full-time

Prior management experience, restaurant or retail industry highly preferred (subject to franchise discretion)

As a McCans Sonic Group General Manager, you are responsible for overseeing and managing the daily operations of the Drive-In to provide quality food in a clean, safe, and efficient manner so that guests will have an enjoyable experience at the Sonic Drive-In. As the highest management position within the Drive-In, you are accountable for the Drive-In and its operations. Responsibilities include: