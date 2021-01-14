JOB ALERT: BEM in Kilgore looking for a General Manager

Kilgore, TX
BEM, L.C.
General Manager
Full-time

Prior management experience, restaurant or retail industry highly preferred (subject to franchise discretion)

As a McCans Sonic Group General Manager, you are responsible for overseeing and managing the daily operations of the Drive-In to provide quality food in a clean, safe, and efficient manner so that guests will have an enjoyable experience at the Sonic Drive-In. As the highest management position within the Drive-In, you are accountable for the Drive-In and its operations. Responsibilities include:

Apply Here

