Ben E. Keith Company
Palestine, TX
Sale & Service Rep
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment • Able to coordinate multiple activities and follow through with commitments • Good oral and written communication skills and participate well in a team environment • Must be highly motivated and results oriented, with a strong attention to detail
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point) • Basic computer skills preferred • Ability to move products weighing up to 165 lbs., stoop, kneel, crouch, talk and hear • Must be 21 yrs. or older to apply • Ability to operate/drive single axle truck with 27 ft. trailer • Position requires a Texas Class A CDL driver’s license with a clean MVR
Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance
Short- and Long-Term Disability
401K with matching contribution
Profit-Sharing Plan (100% company-paid)
Employee Assistance Program
Wellness Program
Educational Assistance Program
Paid Vacation and holidays
Employee Credit Union