JOB ALERT: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Tyler searching for lead plumber

Tyler, Texas
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Tyler
Lead plumber

A Lead or apprentice plumber serves the clients of the company by expertly servicing, repairing and replacing plumbing systems. Uses straight forward pricing (including all company approved forms) correctly non each call. Tests each aspect of the job before leaving a home to to make sure everything is working properly. Ensures the job was completed correctly and eliminates unessary callbacls after the job is finished. Explains each service performed to the client when the repair is completed

