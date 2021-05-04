JOB ALERT: Best Version Media in Henderson is hiring an advertising sales executive

Henderson, TX
Best Version Media
Advertising Sales Executive
Full-time
No sales experience is required, but will be helpful
We are looking for candidates that are energetic and motivated with an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset. Action and results-driven with an old school work ethic. Ability to work independently and autonomously, yet courageous enough to ask questions and learn from others. You have a strong sales stamina with a desire to make connections and enjoy building relationships with others