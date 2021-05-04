JOB ALERT: Best Version Media in Henderson is hiring an advertising sales executive

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henderson, TX
Best Version Media
Advertising Sales Executive
Full-time

No sales experience is required, but will be helpful

We are looking for candidates that are energetic and motivated with an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset. Action and results-driven with an old school work ethic. Ability to work independently and autonomously, yet courageous enough to ask questions and learn from others. You have a strong sales stamina with a desire to make connections and enjoy building relationships with others

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51