BioLife

Whitehouse, TX

Plasma Center Nurse

Salary (Minimum to Median Range) $20.00 – $27.00/Hr

How you will contribute

You will determine donor eligibility; to include, proper management of informed consent, AIDS education and confidential self-exclusion, medical history interview and acceptance requirements, physical examination, blood testing, and reviewing Serological Protein Electrophoresis (SPE).

You will evaluate donor reaction(s), which occurs at the facility as outlined in the SOPs. Follow applicable SOPs for medical emergencies including the development of Center Physician’s standing orders and donor transport to emergency care facilities.

Full-Time