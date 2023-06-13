BioLife Plasma Services

Whitehouse, Texas

Health Screener

OBJECTIVES/PURPOSE

The Medical Support Specialist determines donor eligibility to donate plasma, management of donor adverse events, review of laboratory test results, donor notification of unsuitable test results. The Medical Support Specialist works under the direct supervision of the Center Manager (or Assistant Manager as applicable) for operational guidance and under the supervision of the Center Physician for medical issues. Ideally, the Medical Support Specialist will be familiar with regulations of the plasma collection industry and/or a manufacturing environment. The Medical Support Specialist follows guidance provided by BioLife Medical Affairs and provides center level support of environmental,

Determine donor eligibility accurately and in a timely manner. Assist the EHS program as required per SOPs or as requested by the EHS Manager. Essential: Graduate of a recognized educational program.

Desired:

Bachelor’s Degree preferred.

Minimum of two years in a clinical or hospital setting preferred.

Interaction

Responsible for providing exceptional customer service to donors (external) and fellow employees (internal)

Attend staff meetings and other team meetings as required.

Ability to multi-task and work as a team player.

Attention to detail and ability to work independently.

Effective coaching and counseling skills.

