BioLife Plasma Servies

Whitehouse, TX

Medical Support Specialist – LPN (Spanish Bilingual)

EDUCATION, BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS:

Essential: Graduate of a recognized educational program.

Desired:

Bachelor’s Degree preferred.

Minimum of two years in a clinical or hospital setting preferred.

About BioLife Plasma Services

Every day at BioLife, we feel good knowing that what we do helps improve the lives of patients with rare diseases. While you focus on our donors, we’ll support you. We offer a purpose you can believe in, a team you can count on, opportunities for career growth, and a comprehensive benefits program, all in a fast-paced, friendly environment.

BioLife Plasma Services is a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Technical/Functional (Line) Expertise

Currently licensed or certified in the state where duties will be assigned: Licensed Practical or Vocational Nurse (LPN or LVN)

Current Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and AED certification required

Fulfillment of state requirements (in state of licensure) for basic IV therapy

Able to satisfactorily complete the FDA approved training requirements for BioLife Medical Support Specialist

Effective communication skills

Detail-oriented

Customer service oriented

Basic computer skills

Willingness to work with other Center Medical Team members to ensure coverage of all operating hours