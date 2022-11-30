Biolife Plasma Services

Whitehouse, TX

Plasma Center Nurse RN

How you will contribute:

* You will determine donor eligibility; to include, proper management of informed consent, AIDS education and confidential self-exclusion, medical history interview and acceptance requirements, physical examination, blood testing, and reviewing Serological Protein Electrophoresis (SPE).

* You will evaluate donor reaction(s), which occurs at the facility as outlined in the SOPs. Follow applicable SOPs for medical emergencies including the development of Center Physician’s standing orders and donor transport to emergency care facilities.

* You will refer to the Center Physician or Medical Affairs (as applicable) when in need of providing unacceptable findings to donors, or guidance concerning medical or technical issues, including donor safety and eligibility.

* You will support the Hepatitis B and Seasonal Flu vaccination programs for employees as applicable.

* You will manage employee incidents and determine whether further evaluation is required by occupational health/ER. Refer to EHS guidance regarding employee incidents.

* You can be a Pandemic Coordinator when authorized by EHS and support investigations associated with pandemic threats within the local community as indicated by EHS or Medical Affairs.

What you bring to Takeda:

* High school diploma or equivalent to including graduate equivalent of a recognized educational nursing program with state requirements

* Currently licensed or certified in the state where responsibilities will be assigned: Registered Nurse (RN), Nurse Practitioner (NP), Physician Assistant (PA), (LPN) or EMT-Paramedic

* Current Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and AED certification

* Fulfill state requirements (in state of licensure) for basic IV therapy

* Satisfactorily complete the FDA approved training requirements for BioLife Medical Support Specialist

* Two years in a clinical or hospital setting

Benefits: We offer a purpose you can believe in, a team you can count on, opportunities for career growth, and a comprehensive benefits program to include medical/dental, paid time off and retirement benefits, all in a fast-paced, friendly environment.