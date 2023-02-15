BioLife Plasma Services

Whitehouse, TX

Plasma Nurse- EMT-P

About BioLife Plasma Services

Every day at BioLife, we feel good knowing that what we do helps improve the lives of patients with rare diseases. While you focus on our donors, we’ll support you. We offer a purpose you can believe in, a team you can count on, opportunities for career growth, and a comprehensive benefits program, all in a fast-paced, friendly environment.

BioLife Plasma Services is a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

This position will require 8 weeks of travel for training purposes. All travel expenses for training will be covered by the company and will include cost of flights, rental car, lodging, and meals. Travel home for the weekend may be permitted and can be discussed further in the interview process.

OBJECTIVES/PURPOSE

The Medical Support Specialist determines donor eligibility to donate plasma, management of donor adverse events, review of laboratory test results, donor notification of unsuitable test results. The Medical Support Specialist works under the direct supervision of the Center Manager (or Assistant Manager as applicable) for operational guidance and under the supervision of the Center Physician for medical issues. Ideally, the Medical Support Specialist will be familiar with regulations of the plasma collection industry and/or a manufacturing environment. The Medical Support Specialist follows guidance provided by BioLife Medical Affairs and provides center level support of environmental

EDUCATION, BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS:

Essential: Graduate of a recognized educational program.

Desired:

Bachelor’s Degree preferred.

Minimum of two years in a clinical or hospital setting preferred.