BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Tyler, TX

Prep Cook

Hiring Immediately

NOW HIRING – Prep Cooks

We now offer Daily Pay – Get access to pay you earn the next day upon completing your shift.

Why wait for pay day when you don’t have to?

Duties include but not limited to:

Prepare all food items as directed in a sanitary and timely manner in accordance with recipe, portion control and presentation specifications.

Restock all items as needed throughout the shift.

Maintain a clean, organized cook station in compliance with company standards, procedures, and sanitation requirements.

Assist with cleaning, sanitation, organization, and maintenance of kitchen coolers, cook stations and food storage areas adhering to proper food handling and storage standards.

Perform other duties as assigned by Management staff.

Requirements

Must be 18 years of age or over

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Good communication skills

Experience working in a team orientated environment

Must have some knowledge of knife skills

Knowledge of principles for dealing directly with the public

Understanding of restaurant KDS system

Food handler permit required

Physical demands of the job include but are not limited to:

Standing and walking during entire shift

Reaches, bends, stoops, lifts, shakes, stirs, pours and carries supplies

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds in weight on a semi regular basis