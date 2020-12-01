JOB ALERT: Borden Dairy in Tyler seeks full-time Class A Transport Driver

TYLER, TX
Class A Tansport Driver
Borden Dairy
Full Time
Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K
Responsible for delivery and restocking of milk products to retail stores and/or wholesale distribution locations.
