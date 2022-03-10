Alto, TX

BOSS Strapping

Plant Manager Manufacturing

Responsibilities

– Oversee operations to ensure safety

– Manage production schedule to meet changing order patterns

– Recruit, train and onboard new employees

– Collect and review data to reduce inefficiencies and waste

– Analyze data and create reports to present to owner and management team regarding processes

– Oversee work schedules to ensure coverage

– Perform routine safety checks on equipment

– Plan, organize, direct and run day-to-day operations

– Develop and drive continuous improvement initiatives

– Participate in various activities related to safety, quality, and productivity

– Be responsible for production output, product quality and on-time shipping

– Allocate resources effectively

– Implement strategies in alignment with strategic initiatives and provide a clear sense of direction and focus

– Build and maintain a trusting relationship with employees

– Communicate with employees about performance expectations

– Stay up to date with latest production trends, best practices and technology

– Oversee all shipments, incoming inventory, and storage operations

– Optimize productive time for employees by eliminating unnecessary processes

– Coordinate maintenance and repairs to ensure a safe working environment

– Ensure all legal requirements, company safety procedures, and local and state health and safety regulations are met

Qualifications

– 3 years’ previous experience as a plant manager, supervisor, or related position

– Knowledge of management principles (budgeting, strategic planning, resource allocation and human resources)

– Outstanding communication, interpersonal and leadership skills

– Excellent organizational and time management skills

– Strong knowledge of local, state, and federal health and safety regulations

– Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel)

– Strong management skills with the ability to supervise multiple teams

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

– Excellent leadership, team building, and management skills

– Encouraging to team and staff; able to mentor and lead

– Able to physically stand, bend, and lift up to 50 pounds

– Able to analyze problems and strategize for better solutions

– Excellent conflict-resolution and decision-making abilities

– Bilingual preferred