Alto, TX
BOSS Strapping
Plant Manager Manufacturing
Responsibilities
– Oversee operations to ensure safety
– Manage production schedule to meet changing order patterns
– Recruit, train and onboard new employees
– Collect and review data to reduce inefficiencies and waste
– Analyze data and create reports to present to owner and management team regarding processes
– Oversee work schedules to ensure coverage
– Perform routine safety checks on equipment
– Plan, organize, direct and run day-to-day operations
– Develop and drive continuous improvement initiatives
– Participate in various activities related to safety, quality, and productivity
– Be responsible for production output, product quality and on-time shipping
– Allocate resources effectively
– Implement strategies in alignment with strategic initiatives and provide a clear sense of direction and focus
– Build and maintain a trusting relationship with employees
– Communicate with employees about performance expectations
– Stay up to date with latest production trends, best practices and technology
– Oversee all shipments, incoming inventory, and storage operations
– Optimize productive time for employees by eliminating unnecessary processes
– Coordinate maintenance and repairs to ensure a safe working environment
– Ensure all legal requirements, company safety procedures, and local and state health and safety regulations are met
Qualifications
– 3 years’ previous experience as a plant manager, supervisor, or related position
– Knowledge of management principles (budgeting, strategic planning, resource allocation and human resources)
– Outstanding communication, interpersonal and leadership skills
– Excellent organizational and time management skills
– Strong knowledge of local, state, and federal health and safety regulations
– Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel)
– Strong management skills with the ability to supervise multiple teams
Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
– Excellent leadership, team building, and management skills
– Encouraging to team and staff; able to mentor and lead
– Able to physically stand, bend, and lift up to 50 pounds
– Able to analyze problems and strategize for better solutions
– Excellent conflict-resolution and decision-making abilities
– Bilingual preferred