Boston Consulting Group

Grapeland, TX

Expert Project Leader

Managing and building BCG’s Growth Tech business, including:

Managing the day-to-day operations of BCG’s Growth Tech business (e.g. pipeline management, revenue and budget management)

Building a strong brand for BCG’s growth tech offering by leveraging and expanding his/her network to promote BCG’s growth tech effort, initiating and executing brand building activities (e.g. events, content creation, social media, community building, etc.)

Raising awareness and building brand internally by connecting with partners across practice areas, promoting the value proposition of BCG’s growth tech offering across the organization, preparing for internal leadership meetings

Managing BCG’s growth tech intelligence by compiling lessons learned and latest developments in the growth tech space, both within BCG as well as externally, licensing with Knowledge Teams

Helping to shape BCG’s offering to growth techs by informing BCG’s approach based on prior experience and learnings in the market, and leading their advancement

Initiating business development efforts and supporting case work execution, including:

Driving BCG’s growth tech business development efforts by supporting partners in their business development activities: leading proposal development, preparing for pitch meetings, originating leads for both small and large scale project work, and contributing expertise

Contributing as a core BCG team member for client engagements and project delivery in key areas such as:

Marketing, sales, and pricing

Strategic direction

Growth strategy

Organizational and operating model

Corporate finance and strategy

Operational excellence

Occasionally advising clients in workshops and/or high-level meetings

What You’ll Bring (Experience & Qualifications):

We are looking for an individual with a minimum of 5 years prior operating experience at high growth, tech-enabled businesses (Series C through post-IPO) or prior VC experience. The ideal individual would have:

Excellent project management skills

Excellent communicator (written and verbal)

Prior experience wearing many hats, and successfully executing a diverse set of initiatives in close collaboration with other teams

Prior experience working at/with Growth Tech companies as a former operator or VC

A deep network among Growth Tech companies

Ability to execute consulting case work with select Growth Tech companies

Prior management consulting experience (Manager level a plus)

MBA or PhD preferred, but not required

Travel: Some travel is expected and will vary based on project needs.