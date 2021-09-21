JOB ALERT: BP in Longview needs a maintenance technician

Longview, TX
BP
Maintenance Technician
Medical, dental, vision, 401K

High School Diploma/GED

Minimum 3 years oils & gas experience, ability to interpret mechanical drawings, experience in SAP, ability to test and troubleshoot instrumentation

Must be able to pass background check and drug screen

The Maintenance Technician is responsible for the management and coordination of planning and scheduling, safety critical equipment (SCE) testing, vendor payments and purchase orders, special projects, and construction oversight.

