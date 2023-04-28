Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Tyler

Shift Supervisor

Compensation: $35,500-$37,000 Annually. Shift: 5:30 am – 3:00 pm. Benefits: Medical insurance Dental & Vision insurance, 401k retirement planning with company match. Short-Term Disability, Paid Vacations & more.

Requirements: Minimum 1 year experience. Must be at least 21 years old & have high school diploma or GED.

Teach, coach and provide leadership to the store crew members. Maximize store sales through customer satisfaction and food quality. Oversee the shift operations of Braum’s food service function, grocery market and fountain sales.