Tyler, TX

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Assistant Manager

$37,000-$45,500

Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, short-term disability

PTO

HS Diploma/GED and 2 years retail management experience required

Looking for someone with a strong work ethic and positive approach in their management style. Position will include training and coaching crew members and overseeing daily operations including supply and inventory, ensuring safety and cleanliness of the store, and enforcing policies and procedures.