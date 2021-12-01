JOB ALERT: Brelsford Personnel in Bullard needs an administrative assistant

Bullard, TX

Brelsford Personnel

Administrative Assistant

Part-time

Dental, medical, vision

M-F (8 a.m. – noon)

Qualifications

Professional, courteous and polite demeanor. Good judgment is critical.

· Caring, compassionate and a positive attitude

· An unparalleled ability to maintain confidentiality

· Ability to communicate clearly in writing, speech and by phone, including with basic grammar and editing skills

· Proficiency with MS Office, (Word and some Excel). PowerPoint a plus.

· Exhibit high moral values, and a basic understanding and appreciation of the Christian faith

· Mid- to later-career with solid experience would be a good fit

Responsibilties

Provide administrative support to the staff

· Demonstrate phone etiquette, plus handle email and mail

· Manage church communications: newsletter, brochures, website and social media

· Maintain membership records, benevolence requests, event attendance records

· Maintain various calendars and schedules, create bulletins,

· Other duties as assigned