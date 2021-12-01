JOB ALERT: Brelsford Personnel in Bullard needs an administrative assistant

Bullard, TX
Brelsford Personnel
Administrative Assistant
Part-time
Dental, medical, vision
M-F (8 a.m. – noon)
Qualifications
Professional, courteous and polite demeanor. Good judgment is critical.
· Caring, compassionate and a positive attitude
· An unparalleled ability to maintain confidentiality
· Ability to communicate clearly in writing, speech and by phone, including with basic grammar and editing skills
· Proficiency with MS Office, (Word and some Excel). PowerPoint a plus.
· Exhibit high moral values, and a basic understanding and appreciation of the Christian faith
· Mid- to later-career with solid experience would be a good fit
Responsibilties
Provide administrative support to the staff
· Demonstrate phone etiquette, plus handle email and mail
· Manage church communications: newsletter, brochures, website and social media
· Maintain membership records, benevolence requests, event attendance records
· Maintain various calendars and schedules, create bulletins,
· Other duties as assigned