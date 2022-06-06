Rusk, TX
Brelsford Personnel
Sales Order Intake Specialist
Responsibilities
– Take incoming sales orders from customers, input into system and create shipping orders
– Communicate with customers and reps, build and maintain customer relationships
– Interface with Warehouse Manager, track orders and communicate inventory needs
– Maintain constant verbal communication with staff, supervisor and management
Qualifications & characteristics
– Proven experience and tenure in an administrative role
– Able to work proactively and focused in fast-paced, but relaxed and informal office, as part of a great, family-type team
– Must have excellent time management, be organized, detailed, and able to take notes and document
– Need basic math skills, MS Office proficiency (with reasonable Excel), Outlook
– Must have good communication skills and have a neat presentation
*Benefits: PTO, holidays.
*Mon to Fri, 8 to 5pm
*Temp to Hire
*Candidates will be drug tested, and must pass a background check