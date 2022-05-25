Kilgore, TX
Brinker International
Chili’s Grill & Bar Restaurant Manager
Responsibilities
Ensure a great Guest experience
Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards
Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency
Foster open communication between Team Members and Management
Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives
Lead with heart and mind
Drive business results by utilizing Chili’s systems to effectively control costs
Follow operational systems, such as our Manager Timeline and performing quality Line Checks
Hire, train, retain, and develop Team Members to take on larger roles
Drive Guest engagement within the four walls of the restaurant while developing relationships within the community
Understand and practice safe food handling procedures
Communicate and embody Chili’s culture and Cultural Beliefs: Every Guest Counts, Food Perfection, Be Accountable, Play Restaurant
Looking For:
Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment
Great multitasking skills