Kilgore, TX

Brinker International

Chili’s Grill & Bar Restaurant Manager

Responsibilities

Ensure a great Guest experience

Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards

Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency

Foster open communication between Team Members and Management

Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives

Lead with heart and mind

Drive business results by utilizing Chili’s systems to effectively control costs

Follow operational systems, such as our Manager Timeline and performing quality Line Checks

Hire, train, retain, and develop Team Members to take on larger roles

Drive Guest engagement within the four walls of the restaurant while developing relationships within the community

Understand and practice safe food handling procedures

Communicate and embody Chili’s culture and Cultural Beliefs: Every Guest Counts, Food Perfection, Be Accountable, Play Restaurant

Looking For:

Prefers to work in a fast-paced environment

Great multitasking skills