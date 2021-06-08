JOB ALERT: Brookshire’s in Lufkin needs a bakery representative

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lufkin, TX
Brookshire’s Grocery Co.
Bakery Representative
Full-time

High School Diploma/GED, at least 18 years of age & Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Must complete company orientation, food safety and sanitation upon hire

As a Food Service Representative, you’ll provide a well-stocked, well-maintained department while providing superior customer service. You’ll prepare, package, and merchandise fresh products on a daily basis while maintaining all department and food safety/sanitation standards.

