JOB ALERT: Brookshire’s in Lufkin needs a bakery representative

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - Oil Horse Brewing Company just celebrated their fifth birthday in May. The brick building in the corner of W. Tyler Street and Center St. has become well known in Longview for their in-house brews and atmosphere.

Owner John Oglesbee says every beverage sold in-shop is crafted at Oil Horse. The only exception is a Dallas-made seltzer. The total life cycle of brewing a beverage from fermentation to pouring it into a glass takes about a month. His shop typically has anywhere between eight to 10 different beers offered at a time. Five of these are sold year-round.