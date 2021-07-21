JOB ALERT: Brookshire’s in Mount Vernon needs a pharmacy clerk

Mount Vernon, TX
Brookshire’s Grocery Company
Pharmacy Clerk
Full-time
$22,000-$32,000
Medical, 401K

Minimum 16 YO, HIPAA Certification required, Must be able to stand, bend, kneel, & lift up to 40 Lbs.

Performs a variety of clerical, non-professional pharmacy tasks such as retrieving and packaging prescriptions, entering customer data, and ensures efficient checkout services. Provides exceptional customer service by assisting customers with product location, answering questions, etc. This position will also help with the delivery of prescriptions. Essential Duties and Responsibilities

