Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts

Lindale

Auto Parts Delivery Driver

Delivery Drivers primarily determine the priority of deliveries, receive and review delivery orders for completeness and maintain a clean driving record while adhering to company policy. The majority of deliveries focus on automotive replacement parts and may include the delivery of heavy-duty parts, automotive and industrial paint, and body shop supplies and equipment.

Benefits include: 401(k) Employer Matching; Company Paid Vacation, Holidays and Sick Days; Medical, Dental, and Vision; Employee Purchase Discounts; Scholarship Program; Earning Incentives, Bonuses and more.

Non-CDL Position. High school diploma or GED; or one to three months related experience and/or training or equivalent combination of both. Basic computer knowledge; Ability to read and write simple correspondence; Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.