BXS Insurance
Nacogdoches, TX
Employee Benefits Enrollment Associate
RESPONSIBILITIES & TASKS:
– Independently manages accurate workflow and the enrollment processes while ensuring efficient, timely and accurate activity processing
– Processes and inputs accurate and timely enrollment applications for clients’ employees via online carrier websites
– Manipulates data files in Microsoft Excel (V Look Up) in order to identify errors and duplications in enrollment elections
– Audits enrollment files for discrepancies in order to provide error free submissions to carriers via data file feeds
– Provides systematic status updates to the client and/or internal team members regarding enrollment status
– Updates and maintains benefits administration data management systems with ongoing benefit plan changes
– Performs testing on benefits administration systems prior to open enrollment to proactively discover errors in policy eligibility and terms/conditions
– Assists in special projects as requested
QUALIFICATIONS:
* Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Business or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience
* Current state license in Life, Health and Accident in the state in which the colleague’s office is located
* 2-5 years of experience in employee benefits, human resources, insurance, accounting and/or other related field
* Advanced proficiency in Excel and Word and/or G Suite products including Gmail, Docs word processing, Sheets, and Drive cloud storage
* Fundamental skill in PowerPoint and database systems/report writing
* Excellent/professional verbal and written communication skills including a comprehension of the English language
* Strong organizational and time management skills
* Ability and preference to work in a team environment
* Projects professional appearance and manner
* Self-directed self-starter with a high attention to detail
* Ability to multi-task and handle large volumes of activity during peak times of the year
* Flexibility and ability to work overtime as necessary
* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Benefits:
Competitive salary
Excellent benefits package that includes 4 medical plans, 2 dental plans, vision, and additional company paid and voluntary ancillary coverages
Superior retirement savings plans that include both a 401(k) & pension plan
Awesome PTO that includes an accrual of up to 3 weeks vacation, 12 sick days, and 11 holidays
Flexible work arrangements including hybrid remote work and flex time
Innovative training opportunities
Outstanding Career Development Program