BXS Insurance

Nacogdoches, TX

Employee Benefits Enrollment Associate

RESPONSIBILITIES & TASKS:

– Independently manages accurate workflow and the enrollment processes while ensuring efficient, timely and accurate activity processing

– Processes and inputs accurate and timely enrollment applications for clients’ employees via online carrier websites

– Manipulates data files in Microsoft Excel (V Look Up) in order to identify errors and duplications in enrollment elections

– Audits enrollment files for discrepancies in order to provide error free submissions to carriers via data file feeds

– Provides systematic status updates to the client and/or internal team members regarding enrollment status

– Updates and maintains benefits administration data management systems with ongoing benefit plan changes

– Performs testing on benefits administration systems prior to open enrollment to proactively discover errors in policy eligibility and terms/conditions

– Assists in special projects as requested

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Business or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience

* Current state license in Life, Health and Accident in the state in which the colleague’s office is located

* 2-5 years of experience in employee benefits, human resources, insurance, accounting and/or other related field

* Advanced proficiency in Excel and Word and/or G Suite products including Gmail, Docs word processing, Sheets, and Drive cloud storage

* Fundamental skill in PowerPoint and database systems/report writing

* Excellent/professional verbal and written communication skills including a comprehension of the English language

* Strong organizational and time management skills

* Ability and preference to work in a team environment

* Projects professional appearance and manner

* Self-directed self-starter with a high attention to detail

* Ability to multi-task and handle large volumes of activity during peak times of the year

* Flexibility and ability to work overtime as necessary

* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Excellent benefits package that includes 4 medical plans, 2 dental plans, vision, and additional company paid and voluntary ancillary coverages

Superior retirement savings plans that include both a 401(k) & pension plan

Awesome PTO that includes an accrual of up to 3 weeks vacation, 12 sick days, and 11 holidays

Flexible work arrangements including hybrid remote work and flex time

Innovative training opportunities

Outstanding Career Development Program