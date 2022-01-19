JOB ALERT: C.R. England in Big Sandy needs CDL-A drivers

Big Sandy, TX
C.R. England
CDL-A Drivers

Requirements

– 3 months of commercial driving experience
– A valid CDL-A License

Benefits

– Weekly Pay & Consistent Home Time
– Health Benefits & 401k Participation
– Paid Vacation & Bonus Incentives
– Unlimited Cash Referral Program

Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year
Multiple lane/route types to choose from:
– Dedicated
– Regional
– National
– Intermodal
– Mexico

Become a mentor to earn more:
– Earn up to $2,219 per week
– Experienced drivers can move into mentoring right away


Multiple home time options to fit your lifestyle:
– Home weekly
– Home weekends
– Home multiple times throughout the week
– Over the road & regional


*Sign-On bonus in select locations
*Offers great stability and consistency with reliable home time

