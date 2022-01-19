JOB ALERT: C.R. England in Big Sandy needs CDL-A drivers

Big Sandy, TX

C.R. England

CDL-A Drivers

Requirements

– 3 months of commercial driving experience

– A valid CDL-A License

Benefits

– Weekly Pay & Consistent Home Time

– Health Benefits & 401k Participation

– Paid Vacation & Bonus Incentives

– Unlimited Cash Referral Program

Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year

Multiple lane/route types to choose from:

– Dedicated

– Regional

– National

– Intermodal

– Mexico

Become a mentor to earn more:

– Earn up to $2,219 per week

– Experienced drivers can move into mentoring right away



Multiple home time options to fit your lifestyle:

– Home weekly

– Home weekends

– Home multiple times throughout the week

– Over the road & regional



*Sign-On bonus in select locations

*Offers great stability and consistency with reliable home time