JOB ALERT: Cameron Craig Group in Nacogdoches is looking for a Director of Women’s Services

Nacogdoches, TX

Cameron Craig Group

Director of Women’s Services

Full-time

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing required, Masters preferred. Active and current registered nurse license in Texas

CPR, ACLS, NRP. 3 Years management in a hospital emnvironment as director or manager. Labor & Delivery and Neonatal ICU Experinence

This role provides leadership and support to the senior executive position (CNO) responsible for all nursing and other designated patient care functions/services within the hospital organization. The role will assume responsibility for assisting in assessing, planning, coordinating, implementing and evaluating nursing practice on a multi-unit level. Role assumes 24/7 responsibility of Director’s assigned areas. The role is accountable to support CNO to ensure high quality, safe and appropriate nursing care, competency of clinical staff, and appropriate resource management related to patient care