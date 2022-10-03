Capital One

Diana, TX

Back End Software Engineers

What You’ll Do:

* Collaborate with and across Agile teams to design, develop, test, implement, and support technical solutions in full-stack development tools and technologies

* Share your passion for staying on top of tech trends, experimenting with and learning new technologies, participating in internal & external technology communities, mentoring other members of the engineering community

* Collaborate with digital product managers, and deliver robust cloud-based solutions that drive powerful experiences to help millions of Americans achieve financial empowerment

* Utilize programming languages like Java, Python, SQL, Node, Go, and Scala, Open Source RDBMS and NoSQL databases, Container Orchestration services including Docker and Kubernetes, and a variety of AWS tools and services

Basic Qualifications:

* Bachelor’s Degree

* At least 4 years of professional software engineering experience (Internship experience does not apply)

Preferred Qualifications:

* 5+ years of experience in at least one of the following: Python or Go

* 3+ years of experience with AWS, GCP, Azure, or another cloud service

* 3+ years of experience with container ecosystem technologies such as Docker

* 1+ years of experience deploying applications on Kubernetes or managing Kubernetes clusters

* 1+ years of experience in Agile practices